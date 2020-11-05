BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar holds October's low as election risk positions reset

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index extended this week's losses in early U.S. trade on Thursday but found support exactly at last month's 92.47 low as markets clear out pre-election long trades and reassess how a potentially divided U.S. government will impact fiscal and monetary policy.

With votes still being counted, markets appear to view a potential Joe Biden victory combined with a Republican-controlled Senate and smaller Democratic House majority as delaying and reducing the size of any fiscal relief bill while diminishing the chances of higher corporate, capital and income taxes.

While stocks have surged, with the S&P 500 coming up against its October and September peaks, Treasury yields initially tumbled on the dwindling risk of huge new deficit spending and related growth and inflation.

Lower Treasury yield spreads over Bunds and JGBs may weigh on the dollar, but only if stocks and other global financial risk gauges remain unbothered by the potential loss of expected fiscal support as COVID hospitalizations surge.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2TXtGQI

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.