BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar holds key props vs yen in overdue correction; US CPI next

Sept 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled on Friday as far as 141.505 before bouncing off twin Fibo and daily tenkan supports, and Japanese admonishments against rapid moves may prevent new highs unless Tuesday's U.S. CPI lifts Fed hike pricing.

The selloff helped to correct a broadly overbought dollar and oversold yen while the intra-day rebound pulled USD/JPY up from the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibos of rallies from Aug. 2 and 23 lows to Wednesday's 24-year peak at 144.99 on EBS.

Recent highs came in the absence of new peaks in 2-year Treasury yields and markets' projected terminal Fed funds rate since Sept. 1. Monday's high hit the uptrend line across peaks since April, with daily RSI heavily overbought.

USD/JPY remains driven by Fed policy and short-term Treasury yields since the BoJ can't justify monetary tightening, even while affirming official concerns about yen weakness.

The dollar index and EUR/USD also held key dollar support levels, so USD/JPY's rebound is in good company. But it must close above 143 to bolster that base and likelihood of testing 144.99.

Even then it might take above-forecast U.S. CPI Tuesday and more Fed hike pricing to hasten new 24-year highs.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3d5i0Zh

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.