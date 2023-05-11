BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar holds half bank crisis bounce vs yen, better selling spots above

May 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's drop led by falling Treasury yields and risk acceptance has broken the uptrend line support from March but held at half of the March-May rise, and could consolidate before the next leg lower.

Thursday's 133.745 low on EBS followed disinflationary U.S. and Chinese data, with the low just above the 50% Fibo of the 129.645-137.78 March-May rally from the depths of the U.S. bank crisis at 113.71. That level is also the weekly tenkan that was breached by the May 4 spike low at 133.50 on EBS, but not closed below yet.

USD/JPY 1-week to 1-month options vols and 25-delta risk-reversals are not pricing in a further sharp USD/JPY fall. And the largest options expires between now and next Friday are at 135 and 134.50, with little on the downside before 133 until next Wednesday.

Regardless, unless the selling pressure on U.S. regional banks subsides and the May 16 U.S. retail sales control group beats, USD/JPY looks set to eventually slide toward the 100-day moving average, daily cloud base and 61.8% of the March-May rise in the 132.75-3.00 range, with the 100- and 200-HMAs, now at 134.82/135.28, possible fades beforehand.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

