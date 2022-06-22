BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar holds first prop vs yen, but Fed fears raise risks

June 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Wednesday on rising risk aversion before finding Fibo support, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's failure to provide any new hawkish impetus in his testimony left the the dollar vulnerable to further slides after a 36bp retreat in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads since mid-month.

Markets are positioned for the Fed to repeat June's 75bp June rate hike, its biggest since 1994, in July and September, and the fed funds rate to peak near 3.75% in early 2023. The risk-off flows are due to fears those large rate hikes, along with those of other central banks -- except for the BOJ -- will trigger a recession and eventual Fed rate cuts.

USD/JPY's 24-year highs at 136.71 Tuesday and Wednesday only marginally bested the 161.8% Fibo target off the May-June base at 136.50 and were capped by the upper 10-day Bolli. Bearish RSI divergence will be an issue if the 10-day moving average, now at 134.71, is closed below to signal a retest of the 131.49 June 16 swing low on EBS.

