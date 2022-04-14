US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar hits pandemic recovery highs on ECB war worries

The dollar index rose on Thursday to a new pandemic recovery high -- led by EUR/USD's post-ECB dive to nearly two-year lows [nL2N2WC0A7] -- recovering all of Wednesday's slide with potential targets ratcheting higher.

Treasury-Bund yield spreads rebounded, helping the dollar, and ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments put fallout from the war in Ukraine in a pivotal policy role.

Two-year Treasury-Bund yield spreads at 2.39% remain well below the April 5 closing high at 2.557%, but the dollar is getting extra lift as the mid-week post-U.S. CPI and PPI drops in Treasury yields reversed.

New York Fed President John Williams supported expectations of a 50 bp rate hike in May priced into the market , with fed funds now seen at roughly 2.5% by year-end.

Next supports for EUR/USD are the 161.8% Fibo off 2021's peak and 2020's pandemic lows at 1.0660/36 on EBS.

The dollar index is already above its 161.8% pandemic recovery target at 100.28 and 76.4% Fibo of the 2020-21 extremes at 99.737, with the 10-day Bolli at 100.81 last and April 2020 highs for resistance ahead of 2020's frantic 102.99 peak.

USD/JPY has Wednesday's 126.32 EBS peak at the 161.8% Fibo off 2021's base to clear before it can contribute more to the dollar index's breakout.

