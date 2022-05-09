BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar hits 1st target off 2022 base, more gains once US CPI digested

May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index's 104.19 Monday high hit the first major tech target off this year's base and could eventually reach objectives at 107.16, 108.55 and 109.14 once this Wednesday's U.S. CPI report and Fed inflation fighting bona fides are assessed.

Monday's 104.19 high hit the 100% Fibo projection off the January-March 94.626-9.415 advance at 104.20, with the full 161.8% projected peak at 107.16.

The 107.16 target and Fibo resistance tied to moves since 2001 at 108.55 and 109.14 look plausible given the Fed's demonstrated determination to raise rates enough to deal with inflation, forecast at 8.1% year-on-year in April versus 8.5% in March, in contrast to awaited and far more modest pricing of ECB hikes and none from the BOJ.

Rapid dollar gains since mid-April came despite 2-year and 10-year Treasury-Bund yields spreads having gone sideways since then. Concerns about the impact of the war in Ukraine and China's COVID lockdowns have dimmed Europe's economic prospects more than the U.S, favoring the haven and higher-yielding dollar.

Overbought pressures abound across time frames, but a close below the daily tenkan and Friday's low at 103.20/18 is needed to signal a setback toward last week's 102.34 swing low, perhaps ahead of renewed Treasury-Bund yields spreads rises.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ynbRju

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3L2FM2Z

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KVbrDB

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.