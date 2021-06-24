BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar held support after mixed data, Wednesday's highs key on close

June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar's correction from last week's 2.3% Fed-induced rally found support by the 200-day moving average on Wednesday, but it must close above that session's 91.90 high to signal the ABC correction is over.

Thursday's upbeat German Ifo report supported EUR/USD, the main component of the dollar index. USD/JPY, the second largest index component, is generating short-term technical sell signals , though sterling's 0.5% fall following the steady BoE meeting and late London dollar buying have the index's by Wednesday's 91.90 high.

The technical burden is on dollar bulls, because Friday's 92.408 peak completed a 161.8% Fibo-projected top off the May-June 89.533-90.629 base. And the 23.6% Fibo of that rise at 91.73 was closed below Tuesday, putting in play the 38% Fibo at 91.31, if the 200-DMA at 91.483 and nearby 10-day moving average are broken.

And last Thursday's 91.304 low by the 91.31 Fibo increases its importance, as does the June 4 swing high at 90.63 right at the 61.8% Fibo of the May-June advance.

Treasury yields slipped after mixed U.S. jobless claims and durable goods orders but did little to change Fed expectations, and yields are lower in Europe, so the net effect on the dollar is limited.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2UqkXKk

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/35PqSeE

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.