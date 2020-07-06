BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar heavy as risk appetite grows - charts less certain

July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar appears set for further losses as risk appetite and resulting safe-haven outflows return as key drivers of the currency, rather than U.S. economic data and Treasury yields, though the technical outlook is clouded.

The pace of China's economic recovery has surprised investors, as did Chinese state media comments supporting a bull market . This suggests that the current risk rally could be sustained, as Wall Street bulls need little encouragement.

U.S data also point to the economy recovering faster than many expected, with both June employment and ISM non-manufacturing activity recently beating expectations. Perversely, this should be bearish for the dollar due to its negative correlation with risk appetite,as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. remain a background factor for investors .

Technically, the picture is more confused, as daily momentum studies crest or slip, while 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages conflict, which is a neutral setup. The 96.37 three-week range base in =USD is in view, but the horizontal 96.26 21 DMA, which is a good indicator of an oversold market, will probably be resilient short-term support.

Longer term, the 95.71 June trend low is initial significant support. A close above Friday's 97.35 high would undermine the downside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

