BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar headed for 32-yr high vs yen if Japan, US data is as forecast

Feb 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY should rise to 2023/22's 151.92/94 peaks if this week's Japanese and U.S. inflation reports are near forecast and point to less scope for Fed rate cuts and BoJ rate hikes this year, with less concern Fed easing will harm the economy and dollar.

Prices are back up by February's 2024 highs at 150.88 on EBS as Treasury yields firm following Friday's modest correcting of 2024's surge.

If U.S. overall and core PCE, and income rise faster in January than December, as forecast, Treasury yields and the dollar will remain well supported versus the extremely low-yielding JGBs and yen. And if February ISMs and employment data aren't dovish, new USD/JPY 32-year highs are likely, even if delayed by Japan MoF yen support.

Tuesday's Japan core CPI is forecast at 1.8% year-on-year -- below the 2% target the BoJ is aiming to see maintained -- versus 2.3% in December. Thus the argument for a BoJ rate hike, now not fully priced in until June, should dim and the yen with it.

Tokyo CPI core and overall were both down to just 1.6% year-on-year, though ex-fresh food and energy at 3.5% was still high and hurting Japan's economy. Japan's January corporate goods services prices were up 2.1% year-on-year versus 2.4% in December.

