BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has the room to soar, red-hot inflation expected

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index has room to break above the recent 114.78 multi-year high as the speculative long position is not big enough to prevent further gains.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Oct. 4, the value of the net long position held by speculators edged down to $9.44 billion from $10.43 billion a week earlier. As the current long remains well below July's $18.98 billion peak, there is room for the greenback to rise.

The dollar held its ground on Monday as investors set their sights on data later in the week that is expected to show red-hot inflation after a strong U.S. labour market reinforced bets on higher interest rates.

The U.S currency suffered a big setback at the start of the fourth quarter, but found support ahead of a key technical level. The USD index last week rebounded from a 110.05 low, which was well ahead of the 109.627 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) gain.

For more click on FXBUZ

CFTC Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3egXsxQ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RIRovH

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.