BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has the room to make a recovery

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has the room to stage a recovery, as the speculative long position is unlikely to inhibit gains in the greenback. However, the technical outlook is mixed.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Sept. 6 the value of the net USD position held by speculators climbed to $16.18 billion long, from $14.21 billion a week earlier. Since the current long remains well below July's $18.98 billion peak, there is room for the greenback to rise, especially as the position may have shrunk after the dollar's setback following Sept. 6.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of currencies, has seen positive momentum for fourteen weeks, reinforcing the underlying bullish market structure. However FX traders should be mindful that the USD index failed to sustain recent trading above the broken 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001 to 2008) drop. This is a warning to bulls.

The dollar nursed losses ahead of U.S. inflation data that could show some signs of softening. .

