BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has the potential to make much bigger gains

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has the potential to make much bigger gains in the days and weeks ahead despite the minor pullback from last week's near three-month high, as the daily and weekly technical outlook remains bullish.

The dollar was subdued on Tuesday as traders resisted placing large bets ahead of a slew of economic data this week. However the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, remains well above the 103.484 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 104.70 to 99.549 (May to July) drop.

The expectation is for the USD index to break above last week's 104.44 high and the May 104.70 peak, which would unmask the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall and put dollar shorts under more pressure. The 14-day and 14-week momentum readings remain positive for now, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

