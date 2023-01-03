US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has tech, risk-off props, but peak Fed view a hindrance

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 03, 2023 — 10:56 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied sharply to start the new year on a combination of technical support and an unexpectedly large drop in German inflation , but rebounds will face resistance from the view that the Fed is much closer to peak rates than the ECB, BoE and BoJ.

Tuesday's 103.46-4.86 index range came off December and January trend lows and the dollar's lowest point since the Fed began raising rates by 75bp increments in June.

Even before the Fed's final two 75bp rate hikes, 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads had begun falling in anticipation of the Fed reaching its terminal rate before the ECB.

Futures foresee the Fed peaking just below 5% by mid-year and then cutting roughly 100bp over the following 12 months as U.S. CPI has already fallen from a 9% peak in June to 7.1% in November.

Tuesday's German HICP was still at 9.6%, despite a one-off government payment of household energy bills . The Bundesbank sees German inflation at 7.2% this year and 4.1% in 2024, making the ECB's 3.4%, Q3 rate hiking peak look underpriced and a recovery of 2-year Treasury-bund yields spreads and the dollar index dominated by EUR/USD unsustainable.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VHCE1S

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.