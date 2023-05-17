BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has scope up to 139.58 vs yen if Fed's view gains traction

May 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Wednesday toward this year's 137.78/90 peaks and could breakout to retrace half of the 151.94-127.215 October-January plunge at 139.58 if the Fed's repeatedly expressed view that rate cuts are very unlikely this year continues to reduce the amount of easing markets are pricing in.

This year's May and March price peaks at 137.78/90 on EBS surpassed the 38.2% Fibo of the plunge from its highest since 1990 at 136.66, but USD/JPY has not managed a weekly confirmatory close above it. Those peaks also briefly cleared the 200-day moving average, with Wednesday's highs also above the 200-DMA at 137.08.

Gains have come on rebounding Treasury yields and faded hopes the BoJ would soon move away from its extremely easy policies. Plus only a slow cooling of the U.S. economy so far amid the Fed's 5% rise in rates, banking disruptions and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

That's a lot of risk, some of which supports the dollar as a haven while Japanese stocks are near 30-year highs, reducing safety-seeking demand for the yen.

Technically, 2023's low marks a second major 50% Fibo retracement of post-GFC advances and perhaps a sustained period of consolidation below the latest 151.94 peak.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

