BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has room to scale further heights versus the yen

Oct 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY on Tuesday reached 113.49, the highest levels in nearly three years. As the daily chart becomes more positive, there is scope for eventual gains through the Dec. 13, 2018 high of 113.71.

On Monday USD/JPY saw an 111 pip rise on the EBS, the biggest one-day gain since November 2020. Yen's recent weakness -- falling 4% in three weeks -- comes at a time when global bond yields have surged due to inflationary concerns. Ten-year U.S. yields topped 1.60% for the first time since late May.

The yen's slide and the rise in oil are seen as a toxic cocktail for Japan's recovery.

There is market talk that Japanese importers are in panic mode, due to the double whammy of a weakening yen and surging commodity prices. Some of their bids are said to be clustered near Tuesday's 113.00 low.

Wherever USD/JPY goes, EUR/JPY could move with it, as the 30/60-day log correlations between the two currency pairs are both well above +0.50. They tend to perform daily closes in the same direction more often than not.

For more click on FXBUZ

Biggest USD/JPY Gains Table: https://tmsnrt.rs/3BuaAWB

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mONy6L

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mNhVdE

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own Editing by Peter Graff)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.