BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has room to make bigger gains into 2022

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks set to rise further in the days and weeks as the fundamental and technical outlook becomes more bullish. Speculators continue to reduce dollar longs creating room for the greenback to make bigger gains.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended Nov. 16, the value of the net USD position held by speculators fell to a $18.30 billion long, from a $18.75 billion long the previous week.

The safe-haven dollar has been in demand due to growing anxiety over the impact of surging COVID-19 infections in Europe, with Austria reimposing a full lockdown and Germany considering following suit.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against six currencies, now needs to register a weekly close above the 96.098 Fibo, a 50% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021. That would increase the likelihood for further gains towards 97.725, a 61.8% retrace of the same drop, as the new year draws closer.

