BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has room to climb even higher

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has the room to head even higher as positive technical and fundamental factors combine, while the speculative long position is unlikely to inhibit gains in the greenback.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Sept. 13 the value of the net USD position held by speculators climbed to $17.24 billion long, from $16.18 billion a week earlier. As the current long remains below July's $18.98 billion peak, there is room for the greenback to rise.

The USD index found support, last week, ahead of the 200-DMA that is currently at 107.753. The 107.161 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 101.29 to 110.79 (May to September) rise, is providing further technical support. An eventual break above the recent 110.79 two-decade peak seems very likely in coming sessions.

The dollar held firm near two-decade highs against other major currencies on Monday, biding its time ahead of a slew of central bank meetings that will include one by the U.S. Federal Reserve that is likely to deliver another hefty rate hike.

IMM Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3DBEyfd

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3LqJPIr

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

