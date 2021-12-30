BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has potential to register a big 2021 signal

Dec 30 (Reuters) - As the forex market looks to 2022 and analysts highlight the likely trends for the new year, the dollar still has time to record a strong technical signal.

If the dollar index ends December above 96.496, 2020's opening level, the price will form a yearly bullish engulfing candle for 2021. All candlestick signals require confirmation from the next trading period so a bullish 2022 would need to follow. However, an engulfing line is significant and a strong December close could warn of a long-term bull trend forming.

A close above 96.0950, 50% Fibonacci of 102.99-89.20 March 2020-January 2021 drop could also be pivotal.

The index, which tracks the dollar versus six currencies, still has work to do in order to complete the signal and is currently at 96.217. It will have to end the month above 95.966 to break the 'seasonal curse' - the index falling in 14 of the past 21 Decembers, including all of the last four years.

A EUR/USD close below 1.1335, December's opening level, would help. The EUR has the largest weighting within the dollar basket.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar Index Monthly chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3zaR54V

Dollar index yearly chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ezEJd4

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.