BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has more space to climb

Nov 16 (Reuters) - There's space for the dollar to climb in the days and weeks ahead as speculators continue to reduce dollar longs and the technical outlook becomes more bullish.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended Nov. 9, the value of the net USD position held by speculators fell to a $18.75 billion long, from a $19.51 billion long the previous week .

The greenback has growing scope to make big gains into the turn of the year after its weekly close above a key technical level as strong U.S. inflation data cast doubt on the Federal Reserve's view that price pressures will be transitory.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against six currencies, registered a weekly close above the 94.471 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021. That has increased the likelihood for further gains to 96.098, a 50% retrace of the same drop.

