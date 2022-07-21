BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has gained 20% in a year, it could rise much further

July 21 (Reuters) - The dollar could rise much further than it already has and it has gained roughly 20 percent since the Federal Reserve flagged a taper last year.

Although the U.S. central bank has clearly outlined its intentions and has not only followed those but quickly increased the size of its hikes, other central banks are resisting.

This is a surprising break from the norm with unsurprising results with currencies of nations where central banks are resisting slumping.

The drops for some currencies in Latin America and India have already reached record lows and while USD/JPY is historically weak, the trade weighted value of the yen has collapsed. It may have reached a record low too and if BOJ continues with easy policy that low is likely to be exceeded.

EUR/USD has plunged 16 percent since Fed's taper announcement.

Japan's yen and euro are liquid, other currencies of nations sticking to low rates like Thailand and Indonesia are not, and could see abrupt and great declines.

Nations lagging the Fed like South Africa risk extended drops for their currencies, while Turkey's lira, which has been held at an artificially high level using extremely unorthodox measures, might collapse.

Extreme currency moves may evolve while the Federal Reserve doubles interest rates from their current level this year. If they do, they will fuel risk aversion feeding the dollar rally.

