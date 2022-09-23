BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar has 7% to rise before long-term tops, central banks are tested

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index's rapid advance has roughly 7% of headroom before reaching tremendous technical resistance and the limits to how much inflation major central banks and economies can endure.

At that point, the risks from further Fed rate hikes might also start to outweigh the benefits.

The dollar is soaring toward highs not seen since 2002 on safe-haven and yield demand. The Fed's credibility is enhanced by its string of three 75bp rate hikes and promise to tackle inflation despite recession risk.

That's in contrast to the ECB only recently lifting rates above zero, the BoJ saying rates will remain below zero for some time and the BoE this week hiking by 50bps rather than the 75bps expected.

Sterling tumbled 3% on Friday after UK fiscal stimulus policy announcements increased inflation fears, forcing 2-year gilt yields up an extraordinary 48bps on the day versus 5bps for bunds and 7bps for Treasuries .

Sterling is nearing 1985's post-dollar float lows and EUR/USD its lowest since November 2002.

There's scant dollar index resistance above Friday's 112.86 high until 2002/01 highs at 120.51/1.02 high and long-term Fibos nearby.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3feCcJ8

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.