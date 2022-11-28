BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar hangs by a thread

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is hanging by a thread and could well collapse as technical and fundamental factors continue to work against it.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, remains vulnerable and seems poised to drop and close below the widely-watched the 200-DMA now at 105.364 for the first time since June 2021. That would unmask the 104.474 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise.

The USD's fate is pinned to the movement of the biggest components of the index: the euro and Japanese yen.

EUR/USD is bullish and has the scope to soar above November's 1.0481 (EBS) high, as the fourteen-day momentum reading remains positive.

USD/JPY has slumped from 139.42 in Asia, to dive deep below 138.00 in London, as the rise in risk aversion sees funds pour into the safe-haven yen. China's COVID protests weigh on European shares.

