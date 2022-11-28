US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar hangs by a thread

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2022 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is hanging by a thread and could well collapse as technical and fundamental factors continue to work against it.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, remains vulnerable and seems poised to drop and close below the widely-watched the 200-DMA now at 105.364 for the first time since June 2021. That would unmask the 104.474 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise.

The USD's fate is pinned to the movement of the biggest components of the index: the euro and Japanese yen.

EUR/USD is bullish and has the scope to soar above November's 1.0481 (EBS) high, as the fourteen-day momentum reading remains positive.

USD/JPY has slumped from 139.42 in Asia, to dive deep below 138.00 in London, as the rise in risk aversion sees funds pour into the safe-haven yen. China's COVID protests weigh on European shares.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3EJ3bWb

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.