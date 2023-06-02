BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar halves week's drop vs yen on NFP beat, ISM now key pre-Fed

June 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Friday, reversing its drop from this month's peak after U.S. non-farm payrolls beat forecast by 242k, including revisions, but the 0.3% jobless rate rise, lower average earnings and reduced work week raises doubts about further gains.

Even though the data leaves in place the risk of a Fed June rate hike skip, it shouldn't preclude USD/JPY returning to 2023's high, but reaction after ISM services on Monday may be key.

Boosting the dollar is a 13bp rise in 2-year Treasury yields, though June Fed hike pricing remains at only about a one-in-three chance.

A close above the 50% Fibo at 139.69 and 140, by Thursday's highs, would signal May's 140.93 peak on EBS is in reach. But that might require Monday's ISM non-manufacturing report, particularly the employment index, not refute the strong May non-farm payrolls result.

With the services ISM at 51.9 in April and forecast at 52.2 in May, there isn't much leeway before it and the manufacturing index, now at 46.9, both point to recession. They were both below the 50 breakeven point in December. Prior to that they were only sub-50 in 2020's pandemic plunge and during the 2008-09 GFC.

Key resistance is by 141, from May's peak and the top of 2023's rising channel, followed by 142.25/50.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/42iOq6o

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3IP0zZB

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3oMGiNy

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

