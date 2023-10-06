BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar gets strong jobs data needed to keep yen eyeing 150 retest

Oct 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY longs received great news from Friday's U.S. employment report and the Treasury yields support needed to keep the 150 level on the table, regardless of Tuesday's jarring 150.165-147.30 setback.

USD/JPY was already on the rebound after Thursday and Friday's lows found support at the 21-day moving average and last week's lows, lending conviction as it returned to its highest levels since Tuesday.

Non-farm payrolls increased 336k -- nearly twice forecast -- and the prior two months were revised higher, ending this year's streak of downward revisions.

Two- and 10-year Treasury yields soared almost to and just beyond this year's peaks, respectively, before pulling back.

Risk aversion at the sight of more yield gains slowed the momentum, as did below-forecast average hourly earnings growth. If that pace were to persist, annual wage growth would fall sharply, reducing the need for further Fed hikes.

But 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads at 5.01% and 4.0% remain too attractive to expect carry traders to turn tail unless Japan's MoF intervenes heavily enough to put all the longs added since July's 137.25 swing low at risk, which looks unlikely.

But the MoF could certainly complicate a run at USD/JPY's 32-year peak of 151.94, struck last year.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/46jfdC6

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3LQNIHQ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

