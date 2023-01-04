BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar gets risk-off lift vs yen on dicey US data; 132 key on close

Jan 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose beyond 132.00 resistance after U.S. ISM manufacturing and JOLTS data showed surprisingly strong employment juxtaposed with economic stress signals and disinflation, triggering a risk-off response favoring the haven dollar, which now needs to hold above that hurdle.

Prices shed earlier losses and a close above the daily tenkan and 50% Fibo of the latest leg of the downtrend from November's peak at 132.00 on EBS is key to further gains, as are Fed meeting minutes this afternoon.

A close above 132 could put in play the 13-day moving average and perhaps even the kijun at 132.69/134.70.

The partial recovery in 2-year Treasury yields appeared odd given ISM prices paid and new orders tumbled to their lowest since April and May 2020, respectively, the throes of the pandemic.

But the Fed has focused on the tight labor market, seeing it as a cushion for the demand side of the economy from rate hikes and an obstacle to reducing inflation to its average 2% target.

The BoJ, in contrast, is trying to increase inflation and wage growth , while continuing to buy JGBs to keep yield rises contained .

