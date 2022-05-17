BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar gains vs yen capped in safe-haven stalemate

May 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Tuesday to a high of 129.78 high on strong U.S. retail sales and industrial production reports , but still needs to close above the 10-day moving average at 129.65 to target its recent 20-year high of 131.35.

Data showing NAHB home builder sentiment hit its lowest since June 2020 helped cap Tuesday's gains, though Treasury-JGB yield spreads remain supportive.

The rising daily kijun at 128.06 guards the broader pandemic recovery trend, while the global risk recovery weighs on the dollar and yen, leaving USD/JPY in a stalemate.

Nonetheless, Treasury-JGB yield spreads, the primary driver of USD/JPY prices, are higher following the strong sales and production data, as JGB yields remain sequestered to tiny ranges by BOJ yield curve control.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and others Fed officials are speaking this afternoon, but it's unlikely they will meaningfully shift market expectations for 50bp rate hikes at the next two meetings, nearly a 200bp by year-end and a terminal rate modestly above 3%, all of which was priced in with May's 20-year high at 131.35 on EBS.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FWXBzU

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.