BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar follows Treasury yields off key highs, 109 props pivotal

USD/JPY rose on Friday but retreated from its highs along with Treasury yields, reinforcing technical range resistance by 110, raising the possibility of another test of 109.00.

A retest would likely raise the anxiety of recent speculative longs accumulated in the 108.34-110.42 range on EBS, though largely between 108.34 and 109.36.

Thursday's 109 low held the 23.6% Fibo of this year's dollar recovery and the nearby 200-week moving average. USD/JPY must close above Wednesday's on-close pivot point high, the tenkan and the 10-DMA at 109.94/99/10.07 to put this year's 110.97 peak in play again.

A close below 109 would signal risk to a 38.2% Fibo of this year's rise at 107.77 and potential forced capitulation among the $6.74bln net spec longs accumulated in the 16 sessions that preceded the March 31 peak. And 23.6% Fibos more often than not are interim support before broader retracements materialize.

Though daily RSIs have corrected overbought readings, weeklies have only fallen to 70, the overbought demarcation.

This top-heavy positioning and technical setup leaves focus on Treasury yields as a key determinant. Yields retreated from PPI-aided highs as steadiness of Fed policy was weighed.

