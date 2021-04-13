BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar flirts with sell signals vs yen after CPI, J&J news

April 13 (Reuters) - USD/JPY slid on Tuesday, weakening even after firmer-than-forecast U.S. CPI that left it sitting near key supports at 109.20/00, with medium-term technical sell signals an increasing threat.

Treasury yields fell back below initial lows hit in response to concerns about J&J's COVID-19 vaccination pause , leaving the rates-sensitive USD/JPY in the lurch.

The March 8 pullback low at 109.00 and 23.6% Fibo of this year's 102.595-110.97 recovery at 108.995 remains critical support. Prices breached the rising 30-day moving average support at 109.19 for the first time since clearing it on Jan. 22 at 103.59.

A close below the 30-DMA and 109.00 supports would threaten the still bulky net spec longs established mostly in the lower third of the 108.34-110.42 range. The weekly on-close pivot point is at 108.405 on EBS and the 38.2% Fibo is at 107.77, though the 50% Fibo and weekly kijun at 106.78 look far more important.

That this year's extremely overbought 110.97 peak completed a 161.8% Fibo target off the January-February base and 23.6% Fibos tend to provide only interim support suggests bears have the upper hand, particularly while below key resistance at 110.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

