BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar flirts with bigger drop vs yen on softer Fed view

USD/JPY fell on Wednesday, threatening a bearish close below the pivotal 21-day moving average, after peak Fed hike expectations waned further following a smaller-than-expect BoC rate hike.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Wednesday, threatening a bearish close below the pivotal 21-day moving average, after peak Fed hike expectations waned further following a smaller-than-expect BoC rate hike.

If it closes below the 21-DMA at 146.73, USD/JPY could test the Oct. 21 Japanese intervention-driven 144.50 low on EBS next. Upcoming ECB, BoJ and Fed meetings and next Friday's U.S. employment report should determine whether a much broader correction is plausible.

A close below the 21-DMA would be the first since Aug. 16's 134.255 finish. The last time prices fell to close below it was on July 22 at 136.075, which led to August's major low at 130.40 on EBS by the 100-DMA, now at 139.44.

The dollar followed Treasury yields lower after the BoC delivered a 50bp hike rather than the 75bp the market had priced in .

If Treasury yields retreat further from recent peaks, while JGB yields -- at least out to the yield curve controlled 10-year maturity -- remain in tight ranges close to zero, USD/JPY's 27% advance this year on bullish Fed-BOJ divergence will be under pressure, even without Japan intervention.

