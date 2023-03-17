BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar flirts with 55-day average support vs yen by 132.50

March 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell well over 1% on Friday, testing 55-day moving average support near 132.50 as efforts to contain recent bank turmoil have tempered Fed higher-for-longer rate expectations, which is likely to narrow the dollar's rate advantage over the yen and eventually lead to a break lower.

Support at the 55-DMA has held, on a closing basis, despite being breached in four of five trading days this week.

USD/JPY hit its March low at 131.72 on Thursday but was unable to close below the 55-DMA. Should bears have success on Friday, support at 131.11, the Feb. 13 low and 129.80's Feb 10 low may come into sharp focus.

Next week's Fed meeting is becoming increasingly important given the recent tightening of financial condition via bank uncertainties. IRPR on Eikon is currently pricing a more than 50% chance of a 25bp Fed hike on March 22 but then cuts heading toward year end.

Bank forecasts are a tad more aggressive, foreseeing a 25bp hike and another one -- probably in May -- before a dovish Fed pivot.

With consensus building for an early end to Fed hikes, risks are tipped to the downside for USD/JPY. Depending on the timing of Fed rate reductions, a return to 127.22 -- the January low -- appears imminent.

