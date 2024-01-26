News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar firm vs yen on PCE spending, subdued core PCE, Tokyo CPI

January 26, 2024

Jan 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's uptrend ground on, receiving a data boost from the U.S. and Japan on Friday, setting up a test of Wednesday's 148.36 highs as a huge week looms with a Fed meeting and U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Frothy U.S. personal spending growth of 0.7% highlighted the reports in the context of USD/JPY's rally driven by waning bets on rapid Fed rate cuts and less impetus for a BoJ hike.

U.S. core PCE posted a subdued 0.17% increase from November and the annual rate came in a tenth below expectations at 2.9%, but the Tokyo inflation was three tenths below forecast.

USD/JPY's rise was helped by a modest bounce in Treasury-JGB yields spreads.

The surge in U.S. spending had already been telegraphed by the above-forecast Q4 GDP and retail sales reports, leaving the probability of a March Fed rate cut near 50% in futures trading. But there was a slight reduction on total 2024 rate cut pricing from 139bp to 136bp after the report.

The personal savings rate fell to 3.7% from 4.1%, its lowest in a year and the lowest since 2008 outside of the pandemic. But real disposable income was still up 4.2% year-on-year versus real PCE up 3.2%.

USD/JPY's December-January rise remains supported by the rising tenkan and flat cloud top at 147.195/6.435 last.

