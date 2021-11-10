BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar finds rates footing versus yen with hot CPI's help

Nov 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY extended its recovery from Fibo supports by this week's lows after roaring hot U.S. CPI rises drove Fed hike pricing and Treasury yields higher on Wednesday, with a close above the 21-day moving average at 113.80 a stepping stone toward the 114.695 pandemic recovery peak.

Tuesday and Wednesday's 112.78/73 lows found support by the 50% Fibo of October's rally at 112.76. Prices began to rebound after 10-year Treasury yields completed a 50% Fibo of their August-October advance on Tuesday. The dive in 10-year yields from October's 1.705% peak to Tuesday's 1.415% trough came after ECB, Fed, and particularly BOE meetings pruned policy normalization expectations, while the BOJ remains in yield curve control stasis.

U.S. inflation rising faster and more broadly than forecast, contrary to the Fed's transitory hopes, has forced the front to middle of the Treasury yield curve higher from more realistic starting points after the recent pullback in yields, suggesting the rates-sensitive USD/JPY now has a better macro base for an advance.

USD/JPY's 114.695-112.73 correction from October's multi-year peak reset overbought daily oscillators. A close above the 21-DMA at 113.80 could see the 114.695 high and 115 back in play.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/309Ti3c

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kpBTe1

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

