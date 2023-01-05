BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar finds its Fed legs again, but payrolls, CPI key to short squeeze

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index has ended its bear market pattern that was premised on an H2 2023 Fed flip from rate hikes to cuts and looks ripe to retest December's highs if Friday's jobs and ISM services data don't detract from this week's string of stronger-than-forecast employment data .

Thursday's rally has ended the bearish pattern of successively lower rebound highs since November, while also clearing the daily kijun and 30-day moving average at 104.64/72 for the first time since Nov. 4's plunge below them.

A close above 105 would open the door to December's 105.90 high by the 23.6% Fibo of the 113.95-103.38 November-December dive at 105.88.

A 15bp rebound in 2-year Treasury-bund yields spreads from December's closing low suggests the market is losing its fight against the Fed's plan to keep rates higher for longer, and hefty net spec long EUR/USD positioning could provide fuel for squeezing dollar shorts, as EUR/USD is the majority index component.

Bullish oversold RSI divergence and prices unable to maintain Friday's fleeting breach of December and mid-June historical supports, or the rising weekly cloud top this week, suggest more room for a rebound.

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.

