BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar finds footing on ECB doubts, faith in Fed on inflation

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index is building a base as the market reassesses the credibility of ECB and Fed policies and finds the U.S. central bank has more room and willingness to raise rates and fight inflation, but a bigger recovery awaits a EUR/USD breakdown below Fibo support near Tuesday's 1.1397 lows.

The dollar index traded above Friday's highs and nearby 23.6% Fibo of its post-Fed and ECB meetings dive from 97.441 to 95.136, at 95.68, after President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that inflation would retreat to target, likely without big euro zone tightening .

An index close above 95.68 would open the door to the 38.2% Fibo, kijun and 55-day moving average at 96.017-05 and perhaps the tenkan and 50% Fibo at 96.289 if Thursday's U.S. CPI reinforces faster Fed tightening favored by Friday's brawny jobs data .

Market hedging against ECB rate hikes worth nearly 50bp this year compares to 134bp of Fed hikes priced in by year-end.

But surging euro zone peripheral yields threaten those economies' ability to service their debts, limiting ECB tightening plans, especially with the pandemic emergency purchase programme set to end in March.

