BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar falters at breakout point vs yen after soft February data

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has been threatening to break out and undo half of its fall from 34-year highs triggered by late 2022 Japanese forex intervention and the BoJ policy tweak, but it still has one more set of hurdles to go.

Tuesday's highs breached the 38.2% Fibo of the 151.94-127.215 October-January plunge at 136.66. A close above that Fibo, the 100- and 200-day moving averages and the Dec. 20 BoJ yield curve doubling day's highs at 136.99/37.19/7.46 is needed to target the 50% Fibo at 139.58.

But the hot U.S. data that forced Fed rate hike pricing to new heights ran into weaker February consumer confidence and big drop in inflation expectations, sending USD/JPY alongside Treasury yields off Tuesday's highs. Below Monday's 135.90 low, the next supports are by 135.30 and 135.00.

The nearly 60bp of Fed hikes priced in since February's lows has raised the bar for rates and the dollar.

February ISMs, particularly services on Friday, look crucial for fueling Treasury-JGB yields spreads and USD/JPY rises before the March 10 payrolls report as the BoJ's incoming leadership signal no quick shift from ultra-easy policy .

