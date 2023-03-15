US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar falls vs yen as contagion fear flows reverse

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 15, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell Wednesday to 132.22 just below Monday's 132.29 low and could be headed toward February lows by 129.80 and 128.08 as resurgent bank contagion fears send markets into safe-haven.

The precipitous drop in developed market sovereign yields as Credit Suisse solvency issues further agitate markets has ushered in significant convergence between Japanese and developed markets, helping reverse recent yen weakness versus the USD, euro and pound.

The yen may also perk up if new BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda further adjusts Japan's yield curve control policy, which could lift Japanese rates.

With markets globally hinting at a sharp reduction of lofty rate expectations throughout the year, USD/JPY may be poised to drop further as dollar gains from 2022's dramatic Fed tightening are dialed back.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZPQ4fi

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.