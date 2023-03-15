BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar falls vs yen as contagion fear flows reverse

March 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell Wednesday to 132.22 just below Monday's 132.29 low and could be headed toward February lows by 129.80 and 128.08 as resurgent bank contagion fears send markets into safe-haven.

The precipitous drop in developed market sovereign yields as Credit Suisse solvency issues further agitate markets has ushered in significant convergence between Japanese and developed markets, helping reverse recent yen weakness versus the USD, euro and pound.

The yen may also perk up if new BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda further adjusts Japan's yield curve control policy, which could lift Japanese rates.

With markets globally hinting at a sharp reduction of lofty rate expectations throughout the year, USD/JPY may be poised to drop further as dollar gains from 2022's dramatic Fed tightening are dialed back.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZPQ4fi

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.