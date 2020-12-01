BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar falls below long-term support, 4% drop to 2018 lows possible

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The dollar faced increasing prospects of falling to 2018's crucial 88.25 lows or further after sliding below key long-term support on Tuesday.

The dollar index fell below its up trend-line from 2011 and monthly cloud base, probing below supports that held for years.

The index broke 2020's prior lows on Monday at 91.737, by the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 rise from 88.25 to 102.99. A close below 91.73 would target 88.25 -- 4% from current levels -- and reinforce the breakdown below the up trend-line from 2011, now resistance at 92.37. It is entirely below the monthly cloud for the first time since 2011.

The 88.25 2018 low is at the 50% Fibo of the 2011 to 2017 rise from 72.69 to 103.82, a break of which would target the 61.8% Fibo at 84.585 by the 2013's 84.75 nearly three-year peak.

With the dollar negatively correlated to stocks, the S&P 500 could decide when the next leg lower in the U.S. currency starts, especially if equities struggle to augment November's record gains.

But, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell could keep the dollar on the defensive by emphasizing the need for more accommodation at Tuesday's Congressional hearings.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

