BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar fall vs yen after ISM exposes obstacles to rally

April 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Monday after a report showing record ISM non-manufacturing PMI, business activity and new orders followed up on last week's robust U.S. jobs data with scope for more dollar losses as support comes under threat.

The USD/JPY reaction signaled that markets had already priced in the rapid U.S. recovery from the pandemic.

Last month's 110.97 peak left USD/JPY heavily overbought after completing a Fibo objective off early January and February's base . On Monday it slid from 110.75, probing support by 110.

A close below there could facilitate Fibo retracement of this year's 102.595-110.97 recovery range on EBS, with the 23.6% and 38.2% levels at 108.99 and 107.77. The 200-week moving average at 108.97 reinforces the 23.6% level.

This year's sharp Treasury yield rebound that propelled USD/JPY's recovery is consolidating even after the strong data, which included a nearly 13-year high in ISM prices paid index.

Recent data could prompt higher Treasury-JGB yields spreads but also raise real yield concerns if the Fed lets inflation run hot.

A sharp USD/JPY spec positioning shift from heavily short to long could also hinder the rally.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

