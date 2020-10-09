BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar failure at trendline heartens yen bulls

Oct 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Friday after failing in the previous session to surpass trendline resistance at 106.11, while a pullback in Treasury yields added to the technical selling and worsening outlook.

Though some saber rattling between the U.S. and Chinese military could favor haven yen buying, the move lower appeared more apiece with the broader dollar retreat underway.

USD/JPY probed the 30-day moving average and Wednesday's low at 105.64/60, though sell stops are more likely placed below the tenkan and Tuesday's low and the uptrend line from September's low at 105.53/475, the latter also being the daily on-close pivot point.

This week's 106.11 twin highs stopped shy of the Sept. 18 week's 106.17 high and weekly on-close pivot, as well as the daily cloud top at 106.18. And, daily RSIs have rolled over.

A close below 105.47 would suggest this is more than just another pre-weekend correction and thus likely to retest last week's 104.95 low.

