US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar facing correction vs yen as Fed hikes backfire

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

USD/JPY longs are at risk from a bearish rejection of new trend highs following the sharp drop in Treasury-JGB yield spreads since the Federal Reserve's aggressive 75 basis point rate hike last week, with scope for a drop to 131.54 as global recession fears underpin the deeply oversold haven yen.

June 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY longs are at risk from a bearish rejection of new trend highs following the sharp drop in Treasury-JGB yield spreads since the Federal Reserve's aggressive 75 basis point rate hike last week, with scope for a drop to 131.54 as global recession fears underpin the deeply oversold haven yen.

Those who bought USD/JPY after the Fed's biggest rate hike since 1994, with more large hikes seen in store, were betting Treasury yields would rise versus the BOJ-contained JGB yields to bolster the carry trade.

However, the faster Fed policy tightening has increased global growth fears and lowered the fed funds terminal rate pricing by nearly half a percent. It has also sent 2-year Treasury-JGB yields, which USD/JPY is positively correlated with, down 55 bps since the Fed meeting peak.

We now have a bearish weekly gravestone doji candle following twin 24-year peaks this week at 136.71 on EBS. Prices are near the daily tenkan at 134.10, a close below which would target 131.54, which is the daily kijun and 50% Fibo of the May-June rally. It's also the weekly tenkan, which caught the correction lows in May, and is thus more pivotal.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QHs8Xi

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xNveR0

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular