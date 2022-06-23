BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar facing correction vs yen as Fed hikes backfire

June 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY longs are at risk from a bearish rejection of new trend highs following the sharp drop in Treasury-JGB yield spreads since the Federal Reserve's aggressive 75 basis point rate hike last week, with scope for a drop to 131.54 as global recession fears underpin the deeply oversold haven yen.

Those who bought USD/JPY after the Fed's biggest rate hike since 1994, with more large hikes seen in store, were betting Treasury yields would rise versus the BOJ-contained JGB yields to bolster the carry trade.

However, the faster Fed policy tightening has increased global growth fears and lowered the fed funds terminal rate pricing by nearly half a percent. It has also sent 2-year Treasury-JGB yields, which USD/JPY is positively correlated with, down 55 bps since the Fed meeting peak.

We now have a bearish weekly gravestone doji candle following twin 24-year peaks this week at 136.71 on EBS. Prices are near the daily tenkan at 134.10, a close below which would target 131.54, which is the daily kijun and 50% Fibo of the May-June rally. It's also the weekly tenkan, which caught the correction lows in May, and is thus more pivotal.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QHs8Xi

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xNveR0

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.