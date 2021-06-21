BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar faces major technical resistance after huge rise

June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar held onto the previous week's big gains on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled its ultra-easy monetary policy might end sooner than markets had expected .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, could be set for further gains to test the 92.517 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of its 93.439 to 89.533 (March to May) drop. That after it saw the biggest weekly rise since April 2020, to close above the 91.947 Fibo, 61.8% retrace of the same 93.439 to 89.533 fall.

USD index 14-week momentum registered a positive reading last week for the first time in six weeks, reinforcing the shift in the overall market bias back to the upside. USD's fate is pinned to the biggest components of the index: euro and Japanese yen. EUR/USD looks poised for a bigger collapse while USD/JPY looks set for a recovery.

