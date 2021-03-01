US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar faces higher hurdles vs yen above 107 after short squeeze

Publisher
Reuters
Published

USD/JPY rose on Monday, extending this year's rapid recovery toward major resistance above 107 after squeezing out underwater spec shorts and after Treasury-JGB yield spreads rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Prices are nearing August's rebound high and the 61.8% Fibo of the June-January slide at 107.05/08 on EBS. The 161.8% Fibo-projected top off January's base is at 107.32. Daily RSIs have entered overbought territory, while weeklies are their most overbought since November 2018.

Helping to fuel USD/JPY's 102.595-6.775 recovery this year has been the near halving of IMM net spec shorts that were accumulated while prices traded in a 102.595-5.68 range. More of those shorts may have been squeezed after last Tuesday's CFTC reporting period, suggesting fewer remain vulnerable.

Strong U.S. ISM and record-high construction spending , on top of a third U.S. vaccine and a nearing relief bill , underpinned Treasury yields and stocks, and may be enough, along with Wednesday's ADP, ISM services and beige book report, to take USD/JPY to the 107+ targets before consolidating ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday and Friday's NFP report.

The 105.22 Feb. 17 high at the 50% Fibo would provide support if the 61.8% Fibo at 107.08 can't be closed above.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dXdJVX

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3riYo5K

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

