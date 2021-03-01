BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar faces higher hurdles vs yen above 107 after short squeeze

March 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Monday, extending this year's rapid recovery toward major resistance above 107 after squeezing out underwater spec shorts and after Treasury-JGB yield spreads rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Prices are nearing August's rebound high and the 61.8% Fibo of the June-January slide at 107.05/08 on EBS. The 161.8% Fibo-projected top off January's base is at 107.32. Daily RSIs have entered overbought territory, while weeklies are their most overbought since November 2018.

Helping to fuel USD/JPY's 102.595-6.775 recovery this year has been the near halving of IMM net spec shorts that were accumulated while prices traded in a 102.595-5.68 range. More of those shorts may have been squeezed after last Tuesday's CFTC reporting period, suggesting fewer remain vulnerable.

Strong U.S. ISM and record-high construction spending , on top of a third U.S. vaccine and a nearing relief bill , underpinned Treasury yields and stocks, and may be enough, along with Wednesday's ADP, ISM services and beige book report, to take USD/JPY to the 107+ targets before consolidating ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday and Friday's NFP report.

The 105.22 Feb. 17 high at the 50% Fibo would provide support if the 61.8% Fibo at 107.08 can't be closed above.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dXdJVX

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3riYo5K

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.