BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar faces deeper losses if long-term top confirmed this month

July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar's weak start to July has increased the likelihood that a bearish reversal away from the 2017 and 2020 peaks will be affirmed, which could pave the way to breaking beneath this year's coronavirus-driven lows.

For the first time since June 2017, the dollar index is trading wholly below its monthly kijun support, now at 98.08, and finishing the month below it would be an ominous sign for the dollar. The last kijun breakdown, in 2017, ushered in a 97.87 to 88.25 collapse that was finally stanched by the monthly cloud base and 50% Fibo of the 2011-17 bull market.

March's initial pandemic plunge found support near the cloud top, which is now by the 61.8% Fibo of the 2018-20 rally at 93.88, with last month's 95.71 low close to the 50% Fibo at 95.62. A monthly close below there would target the 61.8% and nearby cloud top.

Reinforcing the bearish scenario are repeated overbought bearish divergences between monthly RSIs and prices. The falling monthly RSI has plenty of room to fall before becoming oversold.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2DjT9yR

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.