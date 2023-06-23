BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar faces big resistance by 103.30 after PMIs pop

The USD index rebounded from Thursday's 101.90 low to 103.17 on Friday on weakening flash euro zone and UK PMIs, but it now faces major resistance at and close to 103.30, with U.S. flash PMIs signaling a manufacturing recession and slower but still inflationary services expansion.

The well-below-forecast euro zone and UK flash PMIs left bund yields down more than Treasury yields and flows into the haven dollar supporting the recently oversold dollar index.

But prices now face the daily and weekly kijuns and 50% of the May 31-June 22 slide at 103.30. The falling 21-day moving average and cresting 30-DMA are at 103.33/31 and early June lows were all clustered near 103.30 before last week's Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings prompted a plunge.

The fairly steady U.S. services PMI cushioned the fall in Treasury yields, given U.S. inflation is being led by services.

A close above 103.30 could target May's 104.70 high at the weekly cloud base, but the burden of proof is on the bulls as the Fed's soft-landing hopes may eventually prove as incorrect as their earlier transitory inflation forecasts.

