US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar faces a significant upside barrier versus yen

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

USD/JPY's recent recovery attempts have been subdued by the widening daily Ichimoku cloud that currently spans the 105.96-107.02 region. It seems that widening technical resistance is contributing to FX traders exiting USD/JPY. That in turn weighs in EUR/JPY, that peaked last week at 127.06 on the EBS.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's recent recovery attempts have been subdued by the widening daily Ichimoku cloud that currently spans the 105.96-107.02 region. It seems that widening technical resistance is contributing to FX traders exiting USD/JPY. That in turn weighs in EUR/JPY, that peaked last week at 127.06 on the EBS.

The likelihood grows for an eventual USD/JPY bearish cycle through July's 104.20 low and 103.67 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 101.18 to 111.71 March (EBS) rise. Especially as in times of uncertainty, with risk aversion on the rise, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen. U.S. stocks last week prompted traders to adjust their positions on the dollar .

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show the value of the USD/JPY short position held by speculators continued to grow in the week ending Sept. 1, with the futures market short an equivalent cash USD/JPY position of $3.5 billion, up from $2.8 billion the previous week. EBS data since Sept. 1 shows continued USD/JPY sales. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Ichimoku Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3i7fCi9

EBS Flow Data Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZeZXWr

CFTC Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3jX4aWX

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular