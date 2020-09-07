BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar faces a significant upside barrier versus yen

Sept 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's recent recovery attempts have been subdued by the widening daily Ichimoku cloud that currently spans the 105.96-107.02 region. It seems that widening technical resistance is contributing to FX traders exiting USD/JPY. That in turn weighs in EUR/JPY, that peaked last week at 127.06 on the EBS.

The likelihood grows for an eventual USD/JPY bearish cycle through July's 104.20 low and 103.67 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 101.18 to 111.71 March (EBS) rise. Especially as in times of uncertainty, with risk aversion on the rise, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen. U.S. stocks last week prompted traders to adjust their positions on the dollar .

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show the value of the USD/JPY short position held by speculators continued to grow in the week ending Sept. 1, with the futures market short an equivalent cash USD/JPY position of $3.5 billion, up from $2.8 billion the previous week. EBS data since Sept. 1 shows continued USD/JPY sales. Related

