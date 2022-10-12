BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes US CPI, sales to clear September's 20-year highs

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index's rally toward September's 20-year peak at 114.78 may need U.S. CPI and retail sales reports Thursday and Friday to enhance Fed rate hiking prospects now seen to tapering off much more rapidly in 2023 than ECB and BoE tightening.

Wednesday's PPI data was higher than forecast , but the core rate wasn't, leaving implied Fed rate hike pricing little changed. A slight pullback in U.S. yields was mostly spillover from gilts after the BoE bought all gilts offered at Wednesday's reverse auction .

The index's 113.59 high is just shy of 113.66, the 76.4% Fibo of the dive from September's 114.78 peak, at the height of the gilts market and sterling collapses, to Oct. 4's 110.05 correction low.

Wednesday's rise was driven primarily by USD/JPY, the second largest index component behind the EUR/USD, breaking out to new 24-year highs. That and a tiny EUR/USD pullback was enough to offset sterling's nearly 1% rise.

If U.S. CPI and sales are above forecast, 114.78 will be cleared and long-term resistance in the 120-121 vicinity eyed. But data would have to be quite soft to undermine the uptrend.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

