BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes pre-pandemic highs on strong data, Fed hike pricing

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index uptrend got a fresh batch of bullish news Wednesday that should foster a move up to July 2020's technically pivotal 97.64 high and perhaps toward 2019's pre-pandemic peak at 99.67 by the 76.4% Fibo of the entire 2020-21 pandemic range at 99.737.

Another swathe of strong U.S. data, including jobless claims at 52-year lows, has increased the pricing in of Fed rate hikes starting in May, after an accelerated tapering of asset purchases that an increasing number of Fed speakers are discussing ahead of the Dec. 14-15 meeting.

That has helped send 5-year Treasury yields well above major resistance at 1.30% this week and 5-year Treasury yield spreads above Bund and JGB yields further into February 2020 pre-pandemic highs.

With jobless claims at 52-year lows, October CPI posting its biggest annual gain since 1990 and the market not pricing in a single ECB or BOJ rate hike next year, versus three 25bp hikes from the Fed, the fuel for further dollar gains is apparent.

With Europe now the epicenter of the COVID pandemic , it's hard to see the ECB moving quickly to reduce stimulus.

