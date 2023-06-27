BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes pivotal 144.50/5.00 hurdles vs yen after U.S. data beats

June 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on a spate of above-forecast U.S. data that sent Treasury yields up sharply versus static and extremely low JGB yields, with prices now nearing resistance at 144.50 that will raise the risk of Japan's MoF supporting the yen.

Japanese officials this week have become more vocal about excessive yen weakening, but so far rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads are outmatching intervention warnings.

Two-year Treasury yields are 8bp higher after the U.S. data led investors to trim bets on rate cuts for 2024.

The 144.50 level is pivotal as it is the low from Oct. 21's 32-year highs at 151.94 and the MoF's first intervention.

Where the MoF will feel compelled to intervene again remains to be seen, with many in the market eying 145, near the break of support during their Nov. 10 intervention that sent prices down 6.39 yen.

The risk is erasing a year's worth of carry in a single round of intervention.

Next resistance is the 76.4% Fibo of the 2022-23 dive at 146.105 on EBS. The MoF may want to catch the market as overbought as possible to maximize the impact of intervention.

