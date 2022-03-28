BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes pandemic recovery highs, maybe more as central banks diverge

March 28 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Monday as far as 99.377, near this month's pandemic recovery peak at 99.415, and could be headed for its 2016 high if USD/JPY extends its upward spiral and EUR/USD maintains its plodding downtrend, as BOJ and ECB policy diverge from the newly aggressive Fed .

USD/JPY, the second-largest component of the index after EUR/USD, is reversing its post-float downtrend since 1971, with this month's explosive 7.4% rally accelerating after clearing an inverted head-and-shoulders neckline dating back to 2007 and 2015 highs.

USD/JPY has 2015's 125.86 peak in sight, getting closer to where Japanese intervention to support the yen last occurred , centered around 130.

EUR/USD, the majority index component, is drifting back down toward uptrend line support from 2017/20 nadirs that it bounced off of earlier this month, now at 1.0842.

If USD/JPY clears 125.86 and EUR/USD closes below its long-term uptrend line, the dollar index could make a play for its 103.82 2016 peak next.

For now, though, with the Treasury yield curve flattening fast, the next big leg up in the dollar might await Friday's U.S. employment and ISM reports.

Russian plan to sell gas in roubles , EU stepping away from oil embargo and China lockdowns are also in the mix.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

