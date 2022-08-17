US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes new August highs vs yen, looks to Fed for next leg up

Reuters
Alexander Morris
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

USD/JPY rallied on Wednesday to the 50-day moving average by 135.40 ahead of August's 135.585 high on surging Treasury-JGB yields spreads before digesting mixed U.S. retail sales data [nL1N2ZS1HC], leaving the upcoming Fed meeting minutes key to underpin a drive toward July's 24-year peak at 139.38.

The market marginally favors the Fed raising rates by 75bp for a third straight meeting in September, and the peak in Fed funds has risen to 3.75% in March. The BOJ, despite inflation running above its 2% target, isn't seen hiking, allowing 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads to surge 10bp toward June's 3.435% peak.

Treasury yields rallied in sympathy with a 25bp spike in gilt yields on double-digit UK inflation . But the surge in yields across most major government bond markets -- except JGBs -- is also testing recent risk-on flows into stocks.

For USD/JPY a close above the 50-DMA and August highs at 135.40/585 would put resistance by 136 in play, followed by Fibo hurdles in the 137.30-37 range.

The sharp rise away from Wednesday's 133.91 low and 200-HMA there was quite bullish.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

